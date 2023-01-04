Clara L. Seiters Bechen, 88, of Waynesburg, died at 9:19 a.m. Sunday, December 25, 2022, at home.
She was born Sunday, April 22, 1934 in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late James and May Seiters.
Mrs. Bechen attended First Baptist Church in Waynesburg when she was able. She loved doing puzzles, crossword puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune. When her health permitted she loved going to bingo.
Years ago she worked as a cook at the former Airport Restaurant as well as other restaurants. She was also a Homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Edward F. Bechen, Sr., whom she married on February 27, 1959.
Also surviving is one daughter, Judy, of Iowa; five sons: Dennis Thielien, of Calif., Eddie (MiMi) Bechen, Jr., of Clarksville, Chris Bechen, of Bobtown, Jeffrey Bechen, of Greensboro and Michael Bechen of Pittsburgh; nine grandchildren; and three greatgrandchildren.
Deceased are two grandchildren; and one stepsister.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of the service, on Friday, December 30, 2022, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner / Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Pastor Rick Croyle officiating. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
