Clarence E. "Bud" Romines, 85, of Carmichaels, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the Donnell House, Washington.
He was born February 28, 1937, in Jefferson City, Tenn., a son of the late Claude H. and Margaret L. Cochran Romines.
Mr. Romines served in the US Army from 1955 until 1957, and resided in Cumberland Township, Greene County since 1972.
He retired as a mechanic in February 1999 from the Cyprus Resources Cumberland Mine.
Mr. Romines was a Baptist and a member of United Mine Workers of America, Local 2300, Cumberland American Legion Post 400, and a social member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3491. He enjoyed fishing and gardening.
On March 29, 1955, he married Bobbie J. Strange, who survives.
Also surviving is a daughter, Karen Lee Sowden (John), of Mather; five grandchildren: Frank Justin Sowden (Nichole), Ashley Dawn Woodby (Justin), Chase Tyler Sowden (Karisa), Jack Sowden (Danielle) and Jimmy Sowden; six great-grandchildren: Miles, Dominic, Trenton, Landon, Nathan and Sam; a sister, Lois Shelton, of Jefferson City; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a daughter, Kimberly Dawn Romines Crowe; two brothers, Eugene Romines, who died in childhood, and Richard Lee Romines; and a sister, Claudene Miller.
Family and friends were welcomed on Monday, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, where the funeral service was held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The Reverend Kenneth Jones officiated. Interment followed at Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels, with military honors accorded by the Greene County Honor Guard.
