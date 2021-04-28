Clarence "Jack" J. Phillips, 76, of Waynesburg, died at 9:10 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, in the Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Waynesburg.
He was born Wednesday, November 1, 1944, in Kirby, a son of the late James C. Phillips and Carrie Elizabeth Phillips Phillips.
Mr. Phillips was a member of the United Mine Workers Union 1985. Clarence loved mowing yards. He worked as a coal miner and shaft worker.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Rogers Phillips, whom he married July 25, 1992.
Also surviving are two daughters, Tami Herrod of Sycamore and Catherine Phillips of the state of Indiana; four stepdaughters; 16 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; four brothers; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one daughter; one sister; and five brothers.
At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation or services. The family will hold a memorial celebration at a time and date to be announced.
Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with his arrangements. Burial will be private.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
Catherine Phillips of Indiana(the state) also survives with her sister Tami Herrod
