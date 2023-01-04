Clarence O. Brewer, 83, of Crucible, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.
Mr. Brewer was born November 24, 1939, in Rhodell, W.Va., the son of the late William and May Miller Brewer.
Clarence is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marianne Huston Brewer; six sons, Jeffrey A. Smith (Elizabeth), Michael J. Smith (Cynthia), Scott O. Brewer (Elizabeth), David W. Smith (Akemi), Jeffrey A. Brewer and Timothy D. Brewer (Eileen), 19 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Norma Clark, and Phyllis Hopton.
He is preceded in death by a son, Bryan Lee Smith (Eileen); two sisters, Dorothy "Dott" Ellinswood, Chigita Brewer; and two brothers, Jackie Brewer and William "Bill" Brewer.
Clarence served four years in the United States Army in Korea, and was a 32-degree Mason of Wauseon, Ohio.
Clarence was very involved in the Community. He was active with the American Red Cross, Carmichaels Chamber of Commerce, the Carmichaels Senior Center and helped deliver meals on wheels. He was a member of the Crucible Volunteer Fire Department and was instrumental in its reorganization.
Funeral arrangements are private and entrusted to the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home, Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320. 724-966-5100. Paul M. Lesako Owner / Supervisor.
