Claudia R. "Rosie" Amos, 89, of Graysville, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, in her home, with her family by her side.
Wednesday, May 3, 2023 7:27 AM
She was born January 19, 1934, in Graysville, a daughter of the late Hallie Lee and Verna Beatrice Mayne Minton.
Rosie was a resident of Richhill and Gray Township all her life. She graduated from Richhill Township High School in 1953.
Rosie was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church and attended Ryerson Baptist Church.
She married Wesley Junior Amos January 1, 1957, and they were happily married for 46 years until his passing April 5, 2003.
Rosie was a member of Harvey's Grange 1444 and West Greene Senior Citizens, Waynesburg. She enjoyed bingo, old time country, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by eight children, Robert Wesley (Donna) Amos of Rochester, N.H., Ronald Allen (Judy) Amos of Washington, Randy Lee Amos of Washington, Gary Dean (Natalie) Amos of Graysville, Edward Jay (Grace) Amos of Cameron, W.Va., Patricia (Richard) Wise of St. Clairsville, Ohio, Pamela (David) Tucker of Graysville, and Penny Bell of Graysville; 18 grandchildren; 16 great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard H. Miller, who passed away August 6, 1955, in a car accident; five grandchildren, Wesley Ryan and Abigail Rachelle Amos, Chaz Lightner, Carl "Lil Dave" Tucker, and Elizabeth Amos; daughter-in-law, Susan Amos; son-in-law, Fred Bell; four siblings; two infant brothers, John and Harold Minton, Charles Minton and Kathleen Gilbert; one nephew, Bert Temple.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359 (724-499-5181), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, with Pastor Gary Crawford officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Graysville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Anova Home Health Care System, 875 Greentree Road, 2 Parkway Center Drive S, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15220; or West Greene Senior Center, 1505 Morris Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Please view and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
