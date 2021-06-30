Clifford A. Coburn II, 57, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in his home.
He was born August 8, 1963, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of the late Clifford Angus Coburn and Geraldine Fullmer Coleman.
In 1981, Clifford graduated from Morgantown High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from West Virginia University.
On May 20, 1989, he married Ione Teagarden Coburn, who survives.
Clifford worked as a disability advocate for the Disability Rights Network. He had previously worked at Chestnut Ridge Hospital and in his father's dental lab in Morgantown.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Waynesburg, where he had served as an elder. He was a former member of the Spruce Street Methodist Church in Morgantown.
As a young man, Clifford was active in DeMolay, serving as master counselor for the State of West Virginia in 1984. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Scottish Rite.
Clifford was a family man who was a caring friend and a good listener.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a sister, Valeria Sappington (Douglas) of Bridgeport, W.Va.; sisters-in-law Claudia and Wanda Coburn, and Nora Corwin (Craig); brother-in-law Patrick Teagarden (Dot); nieces and nephews Kyle Sappington, Theresa Morgan, Jennifer Salandra, Christine Cochran, Kristen Bramer, Daniel and Benten Corwin, Damon Coburn, and Matthew and Patrick F. Teagarden.
Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Constance Teagarden; aunts Rose Lucas and Norma Swinea; his uncle, Ed Goodwin; and a large extended family.
Deceased are two brothers, John and Bill Coburn.
A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, in the First Presbyterian Church of Waynesburg, 169 West College Street, Waynesburg, with the Rev. William Sukolsky officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 446, Waynesburg, PA 15370, or Shriner's Hospitals for Children at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate. Arrangements are being handled by Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.