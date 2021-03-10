A bright light has gone out in the world, but a star has appeared in the Heavens. Colby Simkovic, 19, of Waynesburg, was reunited and hugged into eternal love by all of his family and friends that went before him Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Colby was born September 20, 2001, in Washington. He was the cherished son of Jerry and Carrie Bedilion Simkovic and the hero to his sister, Morgan. Colby and Morgan shared a million memories and an unbreakable bond.
He was referred to as Colby Grant when he wore his mischievous grin, which was often. From falling through an 8-foot ceiling into his mom's salon chasing a blue lego, to shaving his head bald straight down the middle the day before he was a ring bearer or to have his infamous bonfires in which he and his friends would dig holes to hide their evidence.
Colby graduated from Jefferson Morgan High School in 2020. When he found out that he no longer needed to go to classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was thrilled. He basically checked out when COVID checked in. While in high school, he was a member of the WPIAL Championship Rifle Team and was a member of the All County and All State Rifle Team and four time section champions. He also was a member of Student Council, PAC, the Greene County Career & Technology Center Honor Society and was the Lions' Club student of the month in October 2019. While at GCCTC he studied building construction and CDL. He received numerous certifications to include HAZMAT, OSHA 10 and 30 and he was most proud of obtaining his CDL license.
Colby was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. He was a phenomenal craftsman, a skill he inherited from his "right-hand man" Pappy Bedilion. He enjoyed making dog boxes, bird houses, candy dispensers and many other things, which he gave away as gifts. He loved to hunt, fish and ride in his razor. He was a superior marksman. This past year he went on two hunting excursions which he harvested an antelope in Montana and a trophy mule deer in Oregon. Although he thoroughly enjoyed traveling, his most favorite place to be was at home with his family and friends.
Colby's most treasured achievement was creating Colby's Stars Foundation. This foundation - steadfast in service, has helped numerous children battling life threatening illnesses. Colby led his life in service to others. Never wanting to be in the spotlight, he would rather shine his own incredible light onto others in the midst of their battles. Colby was the most genuine example of selflessness.
Everyone deserves a Colby in their life; someone who will stand up for them when no one else will, make you laugh when you are on the verge of tears, provide brotherly love (even if he's telling you something you don't want to hear) and someone who will inspire you to be a better person, each and every day.
Left to remember his incredible strength and courage, along with his parents and sister, are paternal grandparents, David and Patty Simkovic; paternal great-grandfather, Andrew Simkovic; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Also his beloved golden retriever, Arlo.
Awaiting his arrival into Heaven were his maternal grandparents, Gary and D.J. Bedilion.
Friends were received Wednesday and Thursday in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. The funeral service will be casual dress and held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, with overflow seating in the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company fire hall. Livestreaming will be at the fire hall in addition to online at the Behm Funeral Home website of Colby's obituary. Interment will be private. At 1 p.m., following the funeral service, people are invited to a celebration of Colby's life at Valley View Farms, 102 Orndorff Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Colby's Stars Foundation, Inc., 112 Bedilion Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370 or www.colbysstarsfoundation.org. In keeping with Colby's legacy, we encourage everyone to perform a random act of kindness. Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
