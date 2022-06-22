Connie L. Ross Jones, 56, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, in her home in Aleppo, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born September 15, 1965, in Glen Dale, W.Va., to the late Carroll Joe and Zelda "Marcella" Sampson Ross.
Connie married her husband, Kurtis D. Jones, May 11, 1991, and they were married for 30 years until his passing in 2021.
Connie was a 1983 graduate of West Greene High School. She spent one year at Waynesburg University studying business.
Connie was a school bus driver for Petermann in the West Greene School District for four years before her health made it necessary to retire in 2020.
She was a member of the Windy Gap Independent Church in Aleppo, where she was the pianist and served as secretary and treasurer.
Connie enjoyed music, spending time with her family and loved her dog, Mitzi. She was a very friendly, outgoing and giving person. She will be missed by many.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her two daughters, Sarah Jones of Oklahoma and Rachel Jones of Pittsburgh; sister, Catherine (Robert) Fullerton of Aleppo; brother, Terry (Anita) Ross of Aleppo; nieces, Breanna (Adam) Cook of New Freeport, Haley Fullerton of Waynesburg; nephews, Keith Fullerton of Waynesburg, Derek Ross of Wind Ridge; and a great-niece and great-nephews.
Services have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9, in the Windy Gap Independent Church, Aleppo, with Pastor Thomas Singo officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Windy Gap Independent Church, P.O. Box 54, Aleppo, PA 15310.
Please view and sign the Tribute Wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
