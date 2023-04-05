Constance Wagner Barb

Constance "Connie" Wagner Barb, 92, of Greensboro, died at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in her home. She was born February 25, 1931, in Alicia, a daughter of the late John E. Wagner, Sr. and Tillie Opal Phillips Wagner.
Connie was a member of the Mapletown United Methodist Church. She was a 50-plus year member of the Emerald Chapter Order of the Eastern Star. Connie was a homemaker and helped on the family farm.
Her husband, Ewing Minor Barb, whom she married January 16, 1953, died March 7, 2012.
Surviving are two daughters, Robin B. (Daryl) Throckmorton of Waynesburg, and Minda L. (Ralph) Adams of Garards Fort; five grandchildren, Rachel (Josh) Reedy, Heather (Dan) Adamson, Daryl M. (Kate) Throckmorton, Ralph "RJ" Adams and Lorraine (Jason) Adams-Hamman; eight great-grandchildren, Greer Hamman, Lessie Mae Hamman, Eliza Reedy, Hayes Reedy, Braydon Adamson, London Adamson, Beau Adamson and Drew Throckmorton. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
She was the last of her immediate family. Deceased are five sisters, Martha Haney, Jean Lewis, Vivian Maple, Theda Sawyers and Gertrude Pauley; and three brothers, John Wagner, Jr., Robert Wagner and James Wagner.
Visitation was held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 2, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, Shane M. Ayers, director, where services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 3, with Pastor Lanfer Simpson officiating. Burial at Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro, PA 15338.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to Mapletown United Methodist Church Rebuilding Fund, P.O. Box 502, Greensboro, PA 15338.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
