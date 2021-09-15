Cynthia L. Chapman, 66, of Jefferson, died Sunday, September 12, 2021 in Washington Hospital, Washington.
She was born October 17, 1954 in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Walter C. and Edith Bailey Loar.
Cindy was a 1972 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed her gardening. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
On August 20, 1983 she married Vaughn L. Chapman, who survives.
Also surviving are four children; Joshua V. Chapman of Missouri, Beau J. Chapman of York, Shaun L. Chapman of Hawaii, and Ashley B. (Brian) Tuma of Washington; four grandchildren, Jocelyn, Wyatt, Mia, and Henry; a sister, Judith (Don) Moss of Carmichaels.
Deceased is a sister, Linda Allen.
A gathering of family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 in the BEHM FUNERAL HOME, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
