Cynthia M. Jeffries, 73, of Mapletown, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, in her home, following at lengthy illness. Born April 2, 1949, in Greensboro, she was a daughter of the late John and Christine Holder Yorko.
Graduating in 1967 from Mapletown High School and in 1971 from West Virginia University, Cindy taught for 28 years in the English Department of Southeastern Greene School District.
She was a member of St. Matthias Roman Catholic Church, where she was a lector and sang in the choir.
Surviving are her loving husband of nearly 50 years, Christopher Jeffries; two daughters, Jessica Simons and husband Lloyd of Mattawan, Mich., and Hillary Jeffries of Dallas, Texas; three grandchildren, Amelia, Clara and Wesley; a sister, Victoria Lignowski of Newtown; and a brother, John "Kit" Yorko of Daphne, Ala.; many nieces and nephews, and several friends.
In addition to her parents, a brother, Paul Yorko, is deceased.
Friends were received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, in the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion. A Funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, in the St. Ignatius Worship Site of St. Matthias Parish, Bobtown. Interment followed in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro.
After the service, friends and family were welcomed at a reception in the Greensboro Fire Hall (formerly the Holy Family Catholic Church).
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the nurses and aides of Amedisys Hospice in Masontown for the love and care extended to Cindy during her illness.
