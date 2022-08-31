Damon R. Neroni, 86, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in his home in Mather on the farm he loved.
Wednesday, August 31, 2022 9:02 AM
Damon R. Neroni, 86, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in his home in Mather on the farm he loved.
He was born January 12, 1936, in Waynesburg, to the late Pete Neroni and Kathryn Harbison Nagy.
He moved from Mather to New York and New Jersey, served in the U.S. Army and then went to Patterson State College in New Jersey. He returned to Mather and received a Master's degree in English from West Virginia University.
He taught at Mapletown High School and retired from Carmichaels High School in 1993. While at Carmichaels, he directed many plays. He was also involved in community theater.
He then worked in government jobs retiring again as a job developer from Southwest Training Services in 2012 at the age of 76.
Damon lived a number of years in Rices Landing, where he served as secretary for the borough counsel, was a Boy Scout leader and was secretary for the Scout committee. He volunteered at Habitat for Humanity and also served on the Habitat Board as secretary.
Damon is survived by his wife of 48 years, Esther. Also surviving are three sons, Mark (Christi) and Matthew (Kim), both of Pittsburgh, Keith of Mather; and a beloved grandson, Andrew Damon; a brother, Delmont (Jane) Neroni of Burlington, Vt.; and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, he was predeceased by his sister, Betty Neroni.
Friends were received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 29, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of services Tuesday, August 30, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, with Pastor Roy Keys officiating. Interment followed in Greene County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity, the Boy Scouts or Jefferson Baptist Church.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
