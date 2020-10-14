Daniel Eric Dewitt, 48, of Greensboro, died Saturday, October 10, 202,0 unexpectedly, in his residence.
He was born March 5, 1972, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of the late John R. Jones Jr. and Georgia Conard-Dewitt.
He attended Mapletown High School and lived in the Greensboro area all of his life. Daniel worked for Neighbors Vending for many years and later as a handyman. He enjoyed riding bicycles with his kids, fishing, hanging out around campfires, playing games, especially horseshoes and building things with matchsticks.
On May 6, 2003, he married Tiffany Wamsley Dewitt, who survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Kevin Hayes and Aiden Dewitt, both at home, and Corey Dewitt of Mount Morris; three daughters, Danielle Dewitt and Sarah Dewitt, both at home, and Audra Leishman of Kingwood, W.Va.; four brothers, Jeff Jones (Gloria) of Greensboro, John Dewitt of Smithfield, Sam Dewitt of Waynesburg and James Dewitt; six sisters, Shelia Ellis (Mike) of Garards Fort, Cathy Potts (Bill), Amy Diane Henry (Dwayne) and Sharon Shuckhart, all of Va., Brenda Funtila of N.C. and Robin Addis of Uniontown; two brothers-in-law, Donald R. Wamsley Jr. of Carmichaels and Matthew Wamsley of Greensboro; a sister-in-law, Heather May (Ron) Carmichaels. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a brother, Johnny Jones.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where a funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 17, with the Rev. H. David McElroy officiating. Interment will following in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
