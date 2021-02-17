Daniel Ray Lemley, 54, of Waynesburg, died at 7:31 a.m. Friday, February 12, 2021, in his home.
He was born Tuesday, April 5, 1966, in Monongahela, a son of Billy (Joan) Lemley of Brave, and Myra Kerr Remaley of Waynesburg.
Danny enjoyed going to flea markets and building things. He was a wrestler in Little League, where he won the State Championship in Area I. He was also a wrestler in high school and played softball and baseball.
Danny was a graduate of Waynesburg College. He loved music and writing. At one time he had worked for RG Johnson and Whiting Turner. He also was a surveyor for Miles Davin. Presently he was a delivery driver for Scotty's Pizza in Waynesburg.
In addition to his parents and stepmother, he is survived by one son, Noah Lemley of Holbrook, and his companion, Sam Aira of Martins Ferry, Ohio; one sister, Valerie Mathason of Waynesburg; one brother, Mark (Jennifer) Pastoria of Jeannette; two stepsisters, Janel (Rob) Garrison of Mt. Morris, and Amy (Chuck) Tedrow of Jefferson; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are his grother-in-law, Michael Mathason; his stepfather, Frank Remaley; and his nephew, Tyler Pastoria.
Services and burial are private, with Pastor Mark Pastoria officiating.
Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with his arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hidden Treasurers, 100 Greene Plaza, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
