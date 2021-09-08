Spraggs
Danny M. Phillips, 46, of Spraggs, died at 12:51 p.m. Monday, September 6, 2021, in his home from a lingering illness.
He was born Tuesday, October 22, 1974, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of the late Danny S. Phillips and Vickie Rhome Phillips of Spraggs.
Danny was a graduate of Waynesburg Central High School Class of 1994. He enjoyed bowling, watching WVU Mountaineers and Steelers football. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR driver Jimmy Johnson. He loved all animals especially birds, cats and dogs.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one sister, Misty (Richard) Powell of Spraggs; one brother, Chad L. Phillips; his maternal grandmother, Margaret Dale Rhome of Graysville; two nephews, Brandon Powell and Dustin Powell; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation and service are private, with Pastor James Jarvis officiating. MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner / Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, haS been entrusted with his arrangements. Burial will be private in Phillips Cemetery, Spraggs.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
