Darlene L. Norris, 76, of Carmichaels, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Washington Hospital, Washington. She was born May 9, 1946, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Vernon D. and Margaret "Marge" Urban Skiles.
Wednesday, October 26, 2022 6:32 AM
Darlene L. Norris, 76, of Carmichaels, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Washington Hospital, Washington. She was born May 9, 1946, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Vernon D. and Margaret "Marge" Urban Skiles.
Darlene resided in Cumberland Township most of her life and was a 1964 graduate of Carmichaels Area High School. She earned her Associates degree in Business Administration from West Virginia Career College.
Darlene worked as a secretary for Burrell Leder in Carmichaels for over 20 years.
She was a member of the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church in Carmichaels and a former member of the choir.
She was a 50-year member of Monessen Chapter No. 205, Order of the Eastern Star, a member of Cumberland American Legion Post 400 Women's Auxillary and a former member of the Red Hats Society. In addition, she was active with the all-class reunion for Carmichaels Area High School.
On July 25, 1990, she married Paul F. Norris, who died August 3, 2015.
Surviving are a daughter, Holly L. Riffle of Carmichaels; a sister-in-law, Kim Skiles of West Virginia; a nephew, David Skiles of Virginia; and five cousins, Barbara Brant (Charles) of Masontown, Doreen Gnatuk of Alexandria, Lorraine Mooney of Ohio, Joanna Alexander of Missouri and Johnny Alexander of Ohio.
Deceased is her brother, Mark Skiles.
Family and friends were welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 24, in Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. Monessen Chapter No. 205, O. E. S conducted a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. The funeral service and interment were private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 363, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.