Dave Urban passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from numerous health complications.
He was born in 1948, a son of John and Elizabeth Urban of Dry Tavern.
Dave is survived by his beautiful children, daughter Tracy Goyer and husband John of Caldwell, Idaho, and son Scott Urban and wife Rachel Himsl of Salt Lake City, Utah; four grandchildren, Zachary and Annie Goyer, and Lucas and Lizza Urban; his siblings, Sam and John Urban, Marie Buonocore, Betty and Martin Elek, and Darlene Urban Garrett. Dave is also survived by his life partner, caretaker and friend, Carol Urban.
Dave graduated from Waynesburg College with chemistry and biology majors, received his Master's at Ohio State and his Doctorate (ABD) from Southern Illinois University.
He was an ardent outdoorsman, taxidermist, and conservationist, and spent the primary part of his career as a regional director for Ducks Unlimited.
Dave Urban holds a special place in many people's hearts.
