David Alan Brown, 73, of Dilliner, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his home. Born Jan. 20, 1949 in Waynesburg, he was a son of the late Albert and Garnet Titus Brown.
A graduate of Mapletown High School, he was a coal miner, retiring from the Emerald Mine in Waynesburg. Dave was proud of his service to his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion and the V.F.W., both in Point Marion, the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Dilliner, and the UMWA.
His greatest enjoyment came from riding one of the many motorcycles he has owned over the years.
Surviving is his loving, Sheila Roderick Brown; a daughter, Lisa Renee VanSickle and her husband Charlie of Uniontown; a sister, Mrs Nick (Dottie) Shuppe of Dilliner; several nieces and nephews and their families, and many friends.
His brother, Jerry Brown, passed away earlier this year.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. hour of service in the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion. Interment follows in Wolf's Cemetery, Dilliner, military honors accorded at the graveside by the Point Marion Veterans Posts.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, % Neila Vernon, 443 Dilliner Hill Road, Dilliner, PA 15327.www.herod-rishel.com
