David Allen Black Sr., 70, of Greensboro, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in his home.
Mr. Black was born March 12, 1950, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Fred C. and Elizabeth Reese Black.
He was a graduate of South Eastern Greene High School at Mapletown, and worked for the Army Corp. of Engineers at the former Point Marion locks for 30 years.
Mr. Black was very passionate about Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He was a Harley-Davidson HOG member and loved to ride. He was also an avid pool player.
The great loves of his life were his wife, Blainetta Hope Black, whom he married May 10, 2000, and his children, Shane Elli Black (Emily) of Greensboro, David A. Black Jr. (Meghan) of Bobtown, Eric Elli Black of Greensboro, Brittany Black at home, Angelia L. Mancini (Tony) of Olmstead, Ohio, and Amber M. Tennant (Kevin) of Blacksville, W.Va.; a sister, Marsha Remington (Roy) of Jefferson.
David was a member of the Waynesburg Baptist Church.
Family and friends were welcomed on Friday, August 28, in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100. A funeral service was held on Saturday, August 29.
