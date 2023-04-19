David Bruce Wilson

David Bruce "Porky" Wilson, 75, of Greensboro, passed away in his home, surrounded by his beloved family and loved ones, Thursday, April 13, 2023. David was born February 9, 1948, in Waynesburg, to the late Arthur O. and Rhea Y. Sifton Wilson.
Wednesday, April 19, 2023 6:25 AM
David Bruce "Porky" Wilson, 75, of Greensboro, passed away in his home, surrounded by his beloved family and loved ones, Thursday, April 13, 2023. David was born February 9, 1948, in Waynesburg, to the late Arthur O. and Rhea Y. Sifton Wilson.
He was a graduate of Mapletown High School in 1966. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Navy for four years.
He was a certified electrician and mechanic. His lifelong career was made in the coal mining industry. He worked at Shannopin Mine, Gateway, Dunkard, and ended his 33-year long mining career at Cumberland Mine.
He loved his community, and served as a former township supervisor. He was a member of the Greensboro Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6303, where he served as a former two-term commander. He was also a member of the Point Marion American Legion 499, the Bobtown Polish Club, the Bobtown Rod and Gun Club and the Masontown Pals Club.
A beloved member of the community, Porky's favorite role was undoubtedly "pappy." David resided in the Greensboro area most of his life. His hobbies included golfing, fishing, hunting, socializing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
On September 21, 1974, David married the love of his life, Deborah A. Brnusak Wilson, who survives.
Also surviving are his son, Jason M. Wilson (Toni) of Washington; daughters, Jennifer A. Wilson (Jimmy) of Greensboro, and Elizabeth A. Plaski (Scott) of Smithfield; grandson, Aiden Blasko; granddaughter, Brielle Plaski; and grandson, Anderson Plaski; siblings including brother, Terry R. Wilson (Terry) of New Galilee, sister, Susan E. Drew (the late, Keith) of Greensboro, brother, Arthur S. Wilson (Bobbi Jo) of Greensboro; brother-in-law, Tony J. Brnusak (Sandra) of Masontown; sister-in-law, Stephanie A. Rice (George) of Greensboro; and several cherished nieces and nephews that also survive.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Stephen "Stits" and Anna M. Brnusak.
Mrs. Wilson would like to specifically thank Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care and support for David in his time of need, especially Kirstin and Dan.
There will be no public viewing.
A celebration of Porky's life is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, in the Greensboro-Monongahela Township Volunteer Fire Company, Greensboro.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.