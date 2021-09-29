Sycamore
David "Mike" Thomas Sr., 66, of Sycamore, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, in his home.
He was born March 21, 1955, in Waynesburg, a son of the late William A. Thomas Sr., and Emma Varner Thomas of Waynesburg.
Mike was a Greene County resident his whole life. He graduated from West Greene High School in 1974.
Mike enjoyed playing pool, listening to music, crossword puzzles, he loved his cat "Radar" and agitating his sisters.
He was employed with Burns Drilling & Excavating for the past 28 years prior to his retirement in 2017.
He is survived by his mother; two children, David (Shawnee) Thomas Jr. of New Freeport, and Marie Thomas of Graysville; three sisters, Mildred (Stanley) Bennett of Sycamore, Jane (Bob) Hull of Sycamore, Linda (Bill) Martin of Prosperity; two brothers, Bill (Carmen Chadwick) Thomas of Sycamore, and Jim (Barb) Thomas of Graysville; three grandchildren, Ashley Yoders, Michael Yoders and Sadie Headley.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Lee Thomas; and a brother, John Thomas.
All services are private and have been entrusted to the KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to 365 Hospice, 2549 Mosside Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146.
View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.