David Vincent Berardi, 69, of Alexandria, Va., formerly of Nemacolin, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in his home. He was the first son born to Lena Roman Berardi and Hugo J. Berardi February 13, 1953, in Waynesburg.
Dave worked for Parks and Recreation in Virginia and later became a successful private contractor in and around the local Virginia area. He was a well-grounded individual and never forgot his roots. Dave loved exploration and adventure and enjoyed long impromptu road trips with no particular destination in mind. His greatest loves were his family and playing his guitar, mandolin and keyboard. Dave would compose his own songs and lyrics. His hobbies included flying single engine planes, fishing, rock collecting and kayaking. He was a loving and devoted brother and uncle who would do anything for his family.
Dave is survived by his sister, Bernadette Berardi Kramer; brother, Hugo Berardi and his wife, Melodie; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
There will be no public viewing or funeral service.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
