David W. Vanscyoc, 84, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, in the Washington Hospital.
He was born February 23, 1936, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Alva Warren Vanscyoc and Mabel McCracken Vanscyoc.
He was a 1954 graduate of Waynesburg High School.
On July 12, 1958, he married Anna Parker Vanscyoc, who passed away October 18, 2016.
David worked as a technician for Alltel and retired with 40 years of service.
He resided most of his life in the Waynesburg area and was a member of the Fordyce United Methodist Church.
He was also a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
He enjoyed woodworking and golf.
Surviving are a daughter, Patti Vanscyoc of Panguitch, Utah; and a sister, Annabel V. Horward of Tallahassee, Florida.
A graveside service will be held in Greene County Memorial Park at a time to be announced. Arrangements are entrusted to Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.