Dean Virgili

Dean "Deano" Virgili, 67, of Rices Landing, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022.
Wednesday, December 7, 2022 4:50 AM
Dean was born on December 28, 1954, in Waynesburg, to the the late Orlando "Chick" Virgili and Charlotte Speelman Virgili.
He was a 1973 graduate of Jefferson Morgan High School and a graduate of the MBA Program at Waynesburg University in Spring of 2004.
In 1974, he married Janet Stevulak, who survives.
He was employed by Gateway Coal Company from 1973 to 1995, and was a member of the UMWA. He was also employed by Greene County Human Services from 1999 to 2017, where he served as the Director of Mental Health. In April 2017, he transferred to the Greene County Prison as a Mental Health Counselor. Dean retired in January of 2021.
Dean was the Commander of The Sons of The American Legion Post 816 of Rices Landing, as well as being a Charter Member, Secretary, and past President of The American Legion Riders.
He was a member of Hewitt Presbyterian Church, where he enjoyed contributing to fundraising by hosting spaghetti dinners.
In addition to his wife of 48 years, Janet Stevulak Virgili, he is survived by his two children, Derek (Jennifer) Virgili of Canonsburg and Deanna (Bernie) Benamati of Mather; five grandchildren, Aidan, Giuliana, Giovanni, Blake and Barrett; one great-granddaughter, Willow; brother, Danny L. Virgili of Marengo, Ill.; and nephew, Dante' Virgili.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Derek, at birth.
The gift of life is precious. In the final analysis of one's life, what truly matters is whether the person has lived their life to the fullest and if they have given love and received love. It is clear that Dean gave love bountifully to his soulmate, to his children, grandchildren, and friends. Dean loved his family more than life itself.
Visitation was held on Sunday, December 4th, and on Monday, December 5th, at Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The American Legion Riders, C/O American Legion Post 816, 133 Carmichaels Street,, Rices Landing, PA 15357.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.behm-funeralhomes.com for the Virgili family.
