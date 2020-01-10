BARGERSTOCK - Lavonne Carole Cutright, 82, of Garards Fort, January 1.
CLARCHICK - John R., 84, of Carmichaels, December 24.
COLE - Barbara L., 68, of Waynesburg, December 24.
DUKATE - Anita L. Bertugi, 86, of Rices Landing, December 22.
EISIMINGER - Andrew “Drew” Chatham, 33, of Versailles, Ky., formerly of Waynesburg, December 23.
FOX - Margaret "Peggy" Allen, 92, of Greensboro, December 30.
KIGER - Paula Mae Wilson, 72, of Waynesburg, December 25.
LEMLEY - Gary F., 78, of Mount Morris, December 28.
MATTISH - Brent, 45, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., formerly of Clarksville, December 20.
MORRIS - Ethel E.Good, 87, of Ruff Creek, December 28.
WRIGHT - Clarice I., 90, of Carmichaels, December 28.
Full obituaries can be purchased and placed through the Regional Obit Center, 800-222-6397.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.