ADAMS - Nina Ruth Harvey, 79, of Mt.Morris, January 26.
BROWN - Mary Jane "Janie" Harris, 87, of Waynesburg, January 28.
CHERNISKY - George F., 82, of Rices Landing, January 26.
KOSS - Janice Fay (Lee), 67, of Graysville, January 23.
LAWRENCE - Patricia "Pat," 88, of Waynesburg, formerly of Jefferson, January 28.
MATHASON - Michael Douglas, 54, of Center Township, formerly of Waynesburg, January 19.
NICKLER - Elizabeth "Becky," 96, of Rices Landing, January 28.
PAYTON - Carole B., 77 of Clarksville, January 29.
REESE - Terry, 59, of Clarksville, formerly of Rices Landing, January 20.
WILLIAMS - Kenneth R., 92, of Dilliner, January 18.
Full obituaries can be purchased and placed through the Regional Obit Center, 800-222-6397.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.