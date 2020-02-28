KAMERER - Richard Edward "Rick" Jr., 61, of Waynesburg, February 21.
KOLAR - Carl Joseph Sr., 91, of Carmichaels, formerly of Masontown, February 16.
MORRIS - Marcia K. Price, 70, of Waynesburg, February 17.
RIGGENBACH - Eric C., 50, of Waynesburg, February 20.
RUSH - Ronald, 82, of Waynesburg, February 22.
STROSNIDER - Barbara E., 71, of Dilliner, formerly of Morgantown, February 17.
TENNANT - Judy Faye, 67, of Waynesburg, February 23.
ZETTI - Helen A., 94, of Crucible, formerly of Waynesburg, February 21.
Full obituaries can be purchased and placed through the Regional Obit Center, 800-222-6397.
