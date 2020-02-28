Waynesburg, PA (15370)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.