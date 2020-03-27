ADAMSON - Glenn E., 88, of Waynesburg, March 22.
COOK - Rita Eileen, 74, of Hundred, WV, formerly of Waynesburg, March 12.
FOX - Mary Lou, 76, of Waynesburg, March 20.
RUSSELL - Thomas W. Jr., 45, of Carmichaels, March 14.
WOODS - Mae M., 86, of Waynesburg, March 22.
Full obituaries can be purchased and placed through the Regional Obit Center, 800-222-6397.
