ALLEN - George Michael “Moochie,” 58, of Waynesburg, February 10.
BOCHNAK - Kristi, 47, of Waynesburg, formerly of Rices Landing, February 13.
DOBROWOLSKI - James P., 79, of Carmichaels, formerly of Baden, February 5.
ELLENBERGER - Betty, 89, of Rices Landing, February 6.
GRIM - Mark B., 61, of New Freeport, formerly of Waynesburg, February 15.
HERROD - Martha Jean, 89, of Sycamore, February 6.
JURACKO - Suzanne Fay, 64, of Washington, formerly of Waynesburg, February 14.
LITWINOVICH - Michael Jr., 92, of Waynesburg, formerly of Crucible, February 8.
PECCON - Gregory Francis “Greg,” 72, of Carmichaels, February 3.
ROBERTS - James Donovan “Don,” 77, of Spraggs, February 6.
RUTAN - Floyd Jr., 98, of Waynesburg, formerly of Morris Twp., February 8.
YEAGER - Challen H., 84, of Waynesburg, February 16.
ZAVORA - June M. Harvey, 94, of Waynesburg, February 11.
Full obituaries can be purchased and placed through the Regional Obit Center, 800-222-6397.
