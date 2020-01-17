BARRY - Charles W., 65, of Dilliner, formerly of Fairmont, W.Va., January 10.
BEDILLION - Gary L., 73, of Waynesburg, January 11.
CRESS - Sonja Ann, 73, of Waynesburg, January 7.
FOX - Justin Francis, 31, of Khedive, formerly of Waynesburg, January 7.
KELLER - Karen S. Wood, 69, of Waynesburg, January 7.
MATTEUCCI - Janet Rae Welling, 90, of Redstone Highlands Senior Community in North Huntingdon, formerly of Rices Landing, January 1.
RUSNOCK - Mary Rita Antal,101, of Jefferson, January 7.
TUSTIN - Nellie Louise (Gorby), 75, of Richhill Twp., January 7.
WADE - Wilma Jean Moore, 89, of Mt. Morris, January 8.
Full obituaries can be purchased and placed through the Regional Obit Center, 800-222-6397.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.