Deborah Lee Rohanna, 71, of Washington, formerly of Waynesburg, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021. She was born December 1, 1949, in Ironton, Ohio, a daughter of the late William Kenneth and Maudie Lynn Lafferty Stewart. She will always be celebrated for her strong will, kind nature, and her lifelong achievements.
Deborah, in all her days, was ever ready to face challenges both big and small and bestow her generosity on all she knew. Her continent-sized heart, feistiness and soft spoken nature is how she will be remembered by many.
As a young girl Deborah lovingly took on the role of a mother figure to her five younger siblings, of whom she doted over, adored, and formed lifelong bonds
Deborah graduated from high school in Wintersville, Ohio, and then went on to radiology school and followed on to be a hardworking and addidious X-ray technician at Greene County Memorial Hopital for several years. She skillfully acquired her private pilot license, received an Associate's in Accounting, attended welding school and worked in sales to name a few of her accomplishments.
When living in Waynesburg, Deborah was very active in the Chamber of Commerce.
She was a really good mom, who loved her family. The quintessence of a lady, she relished in flying her plane, riding her motorcycle, gardening, keeping a beautiful home, loved holidays-especially Christmas and her birthday, which she shared with her daughter, who was her self-proclaimed biggest accomplishment.
In retirement, she could be found outside with her beloved dog, Sophie, her daughter and her grandson, Dominic, who was every bit her pride and joy. She was a loving aunt, who enjoyed spending quality time with her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Michelene Springer (Joseph Mark Aloia); a grandson, Dominic Aaron Aloia; siblings Gregory Kenneth and wife Lisa Stewart, Tanya Briand, Terri Lynn and husband Mark Rohanna, Billy Mark and wife Lynn Stewart, Timothy Alan and wife Gretchen Wagner Stewart, the late Patricia Gail and husband Andy Wilson; as well as nieces and nephews Dustin Gregory (Linda) Stewart and son William Stewart, Tara Shannon Ruiz and children Taylor and Joe Ruiz, Jessi Lee Stewart and children Tracin and Asher Stewart, Mark Aaron (Lorelle) Rohanna and children Henry and Luke Rohanna, John Christopher (Magan) Rohanna and son Elias James Rohanna, Justin Michael and Madelyn Stewart, Katy Nicole (Gustavo) Zanette and son Theo, and Alan Lowell Wilson.
Arrangements are entrusted to NICHOL FUNERAL HOME, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington.
A guest book may be signed at nicholfuneralhome.com.
