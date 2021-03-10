Debra Ann Chambers Whitlatch, affectionately known as "Meemaw", 66, of Graysville, took her last earthly breath and first heavenly breath Friday, March 5, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her family, after a lengthy illness.
She was born August 16, 1954, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Glenn Chambers and Shirley Hixenbaugh Chambers.
Debra attended West Greene High School. She was a former member of Nebo United Methodist Church and a member of Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church. Debra married her soulmate, Robert P. Whitlatch, and they were happily married for 27 years until his passing July 5, 1998.
Debra was a lifelong resident of Greene County. She was a homemaker and a caregiver to many. Debra's few passions were gardening, shopping and cooking. She had a servant's heart, welcoming anyone into her home with a smile, even inviting complete strangers, who were down on their luck, for a home cooked meal. One of her favorite quotes to live by was, "If you have two, give one away."
Debra believed the sun rose and set on her children and grandchildren. There was nothing she enjoyed more than having a house full. On any given day, you could find a yard full of kids, dust flying, dirt bike tracks and the joyous sound of laughter. She would say, "I can have a nice yard when I'm gone." Debra spent her life loving and nurturing not only her family, but many others in our community as well.
She is survived by four children, Michele Greene of West Finley, Teresa (Douglas) Hunt of Waynesburg, Daniel (Kelly) Whitlatch of Waynesburg and Joshua (Mary) Whitlatch of Waynesburg; seven grandchildren, Airin Weight, Levi Weight, Seth Weight, Morgan Hunt, Michaela McMclure, Miranda and Ava Whitlatch; one great-grandchild, Warren Donahue and a little one due in August (Hattie Ann). Debra had one sister, Kimberly (Larry) Taylor of Greensboro; four brothers, Thomas (Shelly) Chambers of Hubert, N.C., Robert (Donna Hughes) of Holbrook, Harold (B.J.) Chambers of Wind Ridge and Kevin Chambers who resided with her.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Terry Lee Whitlatch, who died in infancy; and a brother, Charles Chambers, who died at four-years-old.
"It's not what you gather, it's what you scatter that tells the kind of life you have lived."
Friends were be received in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, 3275 W. Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone: 724-499-5181. A funeral service was held Wednesday, March 10, in Nebo United Methodist Church, 736 Nebo Ridge Road, West Finley, PA 15377, with Rev. Rick Croyle officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Wind Ridge.
