Debra Heckler, 67, of Millsboro, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, in the Washington Health System.
She was born July 24, 1954, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Raymond and Helen Conn Thomas.
Mrs. Heckler was a 1972 graduate of California Area High School.
Debra was employed as a registration clerk at the Greene County Memorial Hospital for 22 years.
On August 11, 1973, she married Donne Heckler, who died November 17, 2021.
They both loved their grandchildren dearly and were hard working, unconditionally loving parents who loved their Lord and are with Him now.
Surviving are two sons, Rodney Heckler (Rhiannon) of Westfield, Ind., and Ryan Heckler (Tonya) of Marianna; three grandchildren, Maddox, Emmett and Caleb Heckler; three sisters, Patty Bennett of Hayden, Colo., Judy Javorsky of Ellsworth, and Janet Berill of Meriden, Conn.
Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are a son, Brett Heckler; and a brother, David Thomas.
Friends were received from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 29, in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Funeral services and interment were private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Point Church, 550 W. George Street, Carmichaels, PA 15320, in benefit of Hope House of Uniontown.
Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
