Delilah Reiter

Mrs. Delilah "Sue" Reiter, 84, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. But don't you dare call her Delilah. She went strictly by Sue, unless you were her beloved husband, Al, who lovingly called her Sue B or Susie Q. She was born May 18, 1937, in Waynesburg, to Edgar and Margaret Schultz Brown, the oldest of six children. And that is where she grew up, out on Sugar Run, surrounded by a large extended family.
Sue always knew she wanted to be a teacher so upon graduation she attended Waynesburg College. There, she worked in the library, where as fate would have it, she met her future husband, Al. She always claimed he was the most handsome man she had ever seen. Upon graduation, and despite being pinned to another man, she and Al eloped June 3, 1958, and in the mid-60s they settled in Muskegon, where they built a pretty idyllic life. After 11 years of marriage, Jennifer was born, and two years later, along came Phil. Never in the history of the world was there a better or more devoted mother than Sue Reiter. She was loving, supportive, and encouraging, but at the same time, she didn't let her kids get away with much. She was involved in literally every activity and opportunity parenting presented to her. She served on Campbell School Parent-Teacher Organization, was the Mona Shores Booster Club president, volunteered countless hours for Mona Shores Choir, hockey, soccer and cheerleading. She attended every game, chauffeured her children to multiple events and practices, and was truly their greatest cheerleader, not just in activities, but also in life. Somehow she did all of this while keeping a meticulously clean house, as well as always looking like a million bucks - never leaving the house without her nails done and her "face on."
Sue taught for Muskegon Public Schools for approximately 40 years. Besides her own children, she dearly loved the students that she taught during the years she was at Oakview, Phillips, Marsh, Glenside and Nims. After retirement, she would often drive through the old neighborhoods, where she used to teach and stop and pray for "her kids" from over the years, in front of their childhood homes. She loved to hear of their accomplishments, and held a special place in her heart for each of them. Sue loved people and had a million friends from all walks of life. She was smart, generous and funny, and she loved to laugh! She enjoyed shopping and never found a clearance rack she didn't enjoy. She was known to have multiple "trunk treasures" at all times. She was a hard worker and would pitch in, wherever a hand was needed. Sue considered her greatest life's blessing becoming a Mimi to her granddaughters, Avery and Addison, and she loved and treasured every precious moment she spent with them. This quote was taken from her own writing and it sums her life up very well: "Throughout it all, I've been a blessed child of God. Grateful for my opportunities, able to laugh off my misfortunes, and have loved every minute of living, loving and learning my way through life." Sue "didn't do endings," therefore there will be no formal celebration of life. Rather, she would encourage you to honor her memory by spending time with your own loved ones while you are still able.
Sue is survived by her children, Jennifer (Dave Russell) Reiter Agard and her daughter, Avery Agard; her son, Phillip (Christine) Reiter and their daughter, Addison; her brother, Newt (Priscilla) Brown; sister, Bonnie Policz; sister-in-law, Phyllis Reiter; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Al in 2009; siblings, Mary Jane, John and Rick; and a very special aunt, Margaret Brown.
There will be a graveside service for Sue (Brown) and Al Reiter held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 19, at Fairall Cemetery in Waynesburg, with Pastor Timothy Meeks officiating. MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, is in charge of local arrangements.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Muskegon Public Schools or Waynesburg College. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the guest book. Clock Funeral Home - Muskegon or www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
