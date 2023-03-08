Della Marie Inghram Kolb, 100, of Horton, Ala., formerly of Greene County, died at 8:43 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2023, in her home.
Della Marie Inghram Kolb, 100, of Horton, Ala., formerly of Greene County, died at 8:43 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2023, in her home.
She was born October 26, 1922, in Aleppo Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late John Louis and Mary Elizabeth Anderson Stahl, and had resided in Center Township and Waynesburg prior to moving to Alabama in 2010.
Mrs. Inghram-Kolb was a member of the former Holbrook Christian Church in Holbrook. She had a deep passion for horses and horseback riding, also enjoyed square dancing and listening to music.
Mrs. Inghram-Kolb was formerly employed as a janitor for West Greene School District and was last employed as a janitor for Community Bank for 19 1/2 years prior to retiring in 2002.
On October 9, 1940, she married Charles Lester Inghram, who died in February 2004; and later married Paul Sydney Kolb, who died in 2017.
Surviving are a daughter, Barbara (Don) Bedilion of Horton, Ala.; a son, Charles (JoAlice) Inghram of Holly Bond, Ala.; five grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; nine step-great -grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Horton, of Arab, Ala.; several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her parents and husbands, are a daughter, Martha Jane Horr; a grandson, Lester Bedilion; two great- grandchildren; two brothers, Wilbert and Sam Stahl; a sister, Blanche Prendergast; a half-brother, John C. Stahl; four half-sisters, Laura Stahl Martin, Annie Stahl Bungard, Lydia Stahl Beatty and Jesse Stahl Fisher.
Friends and family were received from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181, where funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, with the Rev. Jayme Gandee officiating. Interment followed in Oakmont Cemetery, Waynesburg.
