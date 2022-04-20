Denise Ann Voytek Robinson, 59, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, after a short illness. She lived in Beaux Bridge La., and was formerly from Perryopolis. She graduated from Frazier High School and Laurel Business Institute. Denise was a huge Steelers fan and lived life to its fullest.
Denise is preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Robinson Schreckengost; and a brother, Richard Voytek.
She is survived by her two daughters, Holly and Bobbi Jo; parents, Linda and Joe Voytek, of Perryopolis; two granddaughters and 4 grandsons; her former husband and friend, Bob Robinson. She is also survived by two siblings, Patty Hart and Bill Voytek and their families.
She will be greatly missed by family, friends, and all she has touched in her life.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com
