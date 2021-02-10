Denise E. Tennant Hilverding, 65, of Waynesburg, died at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at home, following a short battle with cancer.
She was born Monday, May 23, 1955, in Lima, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles Tennant and Patricia Lea Cooke Tennant.
Mrs. Hilverding enjoyed gardening and canning. She especially loved family cook outs. Denise was a dedicated LPN having worked for the former Curry Home in Waynesburg. She later worked for SCI Greene. Denise was also a licensed massage therapist.
Surviving are one son, William G. (Marsha) Hilverding of Spraggs; one granddaughter, Anna Morgan Hilverding; one sister, Denell Katchmark of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is one sister, Delilah Scritchfield.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with her arrangements. Burial will be private. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
