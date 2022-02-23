Denise Lynne McCauley, 66, of Waynesburg, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Rolling Meadows Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Denise was born January 10, 1956, to the late Clifford Wayne and Martha Doris Mitchell Bissett.
In her younger years, Denise was employed as an Office Manager for a medical practice in Boca Raton, Fla., as well as a Fitness Director/Fitness Specialist in various Boca Raton clubs and spas.
Denise had artistic talent and enjoyed oil painting and sketching, when she was younger. She also enjoyed cats and cooking.
Denise leaves behind a sister, Dolores (William) Carroll, of Waynesburg; and a niece, Amy Smith, of Rogersville.
In addition to her parents, Denise is preceded in death by her nephew, David Wayne Smith.
At Denise's request, there will be no visitation. Services have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC. PO Box 434, Rogersville, PA; Telephone: 724-499-5181.
A graveside service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Braddock Cemetery in Graysville, with Pastor Cynthia Deter officiating.
