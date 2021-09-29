Carmichaels
Dennis I. McNett, 63, of Carmichaels, passed away at 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 29, 1957, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Virgil I. and Mildred F. Price McNett.
Dennis was a 1975 graduate of Waynesburg Central High School and attended Williamsport Community College. He resided in the Carmichaels area most of his life, where he was an elder at the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church.
Dennis owned and operated D. I. McNett & Company from 1979 until 1999. He then worked six years for Halliburton Corporation and seven years for Pole Set.
Dennis enjoyed hunting and fishing and served as a Boy Scout Master for 10 years.
On October 22, 1998, he married Johnna R. Miller, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Zeb McNett of Waynesburg; five daughters, Chassity White (Edward II) of Greensboro, Tanya Hamilton (Randy) of Finleyville, Janelle White (Gary) of Fredericktown, Eva McNett of Nemacolin and Natalie McNett at home; a brother, Jeffery McNett (Tammy) of Mather; a sister, Christy Yoders (Richard) of Mifflintown; 11 grandchildren, Erica Lingenfield (Clarke), Gary White (Josh), Edward White III (Katie), Victoria White, Nicole Mock (Dustin), Dezaray McNett, Caley Nopwaskey, William Nopwaskey, Taylor Hamilton, Jillian Hamilton and Jake Hamilton; six great-grandchildren, Ej, Rylan, Cj, Brecken, Edward IV and Maverick; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is a brother, Darin Keith McNett; and an infant sister, Donna Sue McNett.
Family and friends were welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 30, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 1, in the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, 104 E. Greene Street, Carmichaels, PA 15320, with the Rev. P. Keith Larson officiating. Interment will follow at Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 363, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
