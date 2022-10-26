Dennis R. Dague, 74, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Donnell House, Washington.
He was born December 3, 1947, in Gettysburg, a son of the late Wilson and Margaret Weller Dague.
Dennis was a 1965 graduate of Gettysburg High School and held a Bachelor's in Physical Education from Penn State since 1969. He moved to the Greene County area in 2012 from Flinton.
Dennis was a member of the Oak View United Methodist Church.
He married his wife of 48 years, Valerie Bissett Dague, June 27, 1974.
Dennis enjoyed spending time with family at Friendship Village in Bedford and loved coaching sports, especially basketball and soccer. One of his favorite things to do was travel back to Altoona once a month to have breakfast with former colleagues.
In addition to his wife, Dennis is survived by his children, Jessica (John) Withrow of Orono, Minn.; Kyle (Faith) Dague of Downingtown; Nathan Dague of Cumberland, Md.; grandchildren, JT Withrow, Luke Withrow, Noah Dague, Grace Dague, Deacon Dague, Elijah Dague and Parson Dague; siblings, Steven Dague of Littlestown, William (Laura) Dague of Gettysburg, Beatrice (Chris) Renner of Shippensburg, Betty (James) Cutler of Winchester, Va.
At the request of the family, all services are private and have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Donnell House, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301; Oak View United Methodist Church, 160 Rolling Meadows Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370; or a charity of one's choice.
