Dennis S. Ferrari Jr., 78, of Hazelwood, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
He was the beloved father of Dennis III, Debbie, Sue, Johnny, Kathy and Denyal; grandfather of 20 grandchildren and several great grandchildren; brother of Suzanne, his twin brother the late Bobby and Diane; son of Dennis Sr. and Suzanne Ferrari.
Dennis was known, after retirement, to spend most of his free time in Waynesburg at the Greene County Fairgrounds attending flea markets and auctions. He was a proud member of the National Rifle Association. He also greatly enjoyed hunting deer and loved throwing the ball for his granddog, Kylo.
Visitation was held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 13, in the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills, PA 15236. A committal service took place graveside at 11:20 a.m.
Condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
