On Friday, January 24, 2020, Dr. Denny Woodrow Walters, psychiatrist, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 85 just 12 days shy of his 86th birthday.
Denny Woodrow Walters, MD would proudly boast that he was born in Gump February 5, 1934, to Cassius and Margaret Loar Walters. He lived his entire childhood in rural southwestern Pennsylvania, attending a one-room schoolhouse through the eighth grade. He then graduated from Waynesburg High School in 1952, and as valedictorian, from Waynesburg College in 1956 with a B.S. in Chemistry. He then graduated from the University of Pittsburgh Medical School in 1959.
Denny's life was his work. After medical school and completing his residency, he enlisted in the U.S. Public Health Service, where he was involved at a Native American reservation in Oklahoma, as well as placements in Texas and Pennsylvania serving both civilian and military locations. Soon after, he worked at Butler (PA) General Hospital and the Irene Stacy Mental Health Clinic as well as in private practice.
In 1974, he moved to Nyack, N.Y., to accept a position with Rockland Psychiatric Center, which lead him to be the director of the outpatient clinics of Mount Vernon then Nyack Consultation Center for 26 years. He also had a long standing private practice, in which he continued to help people until his full retirement at 79, just weeks before his 80th birthday.
While at medical school in 1959, he met his future wife, a nursing student, Janet Lane. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary August 14, 2019.
Denny and Janet are the parents of four, Keith of South Nyack, N.Y., Scott (Ellie) of Nanuet, N.Y., Sharon (Chris) of Savannah, Ga., and Veronica (Warren) of Haverhill, Fla. He was the proud grandfather of seven, Ashley, Brandon, Justin, Kyla, Sydney, Andrew and Emma; uncle to Bonnie and great-uncle of two.
Among his varied interests were reading voraciously, bowling, golf, his beloved Pittsburgh Pirates, and finding out the happenings in his small hometown. He was ahead of the curve in many areas, including civil rights, race relations and the environment. He would volunteer at the local recycling center in the early 1970s.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Netta Roupe and brother-in-law Jim Roupe; as well as many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be planned and scheduled in the near future. Donations in Dr. Walters' memory can be made to your local mental health services provider.
Denny (not Dennis) will be missed by many who encountered him in all the different facets of his life. No doubt he touched many people on many levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.