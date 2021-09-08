Clarksville
Diana Lee Sampson, 66, of Clarksville, died at 2:10 a.m. Monday, September 6, 2021, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg, after suffering with a long-term illness.
She was born September 23, 1954, in Marion County, W.Va., a daughter of Mary Jane Linville Ryan Hibbs of Mannington, W.Va., and the late Robert Lee Ryan Jr., and had resided in the Aleppo area prior to moving to Clarksville in 2018.
She was a 1973 graduate of Cameron (W.Va.) High School.
Mrs. Sampson was a member of the New Freeport Church of Christ.
She enjoyed crocheting, collecting angels and birds, and reading the Bible.
On September 29, 1972, she married Danny Dean Sampson, who survives.
Also surviving, in addition to her mother and husband, are a daughter, Melissa (Chris) Inman; three grandchildren, Madolyn, Cameron and Mia Inman; two sisters, Nancy Lou Ryan Ashcraft of Hundred, W.Va., and Pamela Jane (Charles) Travis of Mannington, W.Va.; two brothers, Daniel Edward Ryan and James Albert Tartell, both of Mannington; two sisters-in-law, Debora (Garry) Main of Holbrook and Linda Bell of Sandhill; five nephews and five nieces; two great-nieces and a great-nephew.
Deceased, in addition to her father, is a brother, Robert Lynn Ryan.
Friends and family were received from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, in the KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME, LLC, in Rogersville, where funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 9, with Pastor Larry Huggins III officiating. Interment followed in Centennial Cemetery, Aleppo Township, Greene County.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
www.kestersonfh.com
