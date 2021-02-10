Smithfield
Diane Kay Durst, 62, of Smithfield, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, in her home.She was born October 18, 1958, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Clayton and Juanita Radcliff Johnston.
Diane was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School Class of 1978.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert A. Durst; and sisters Vinnie Johnston Black and Rose Yuras; and brother Clayton Scott Johnston.
She is survived by her daughter, Amber Griffin, and son Robert (Marissa) Durst II, all of Smithfield; grandchildren Gianna, Garrett, Micah, Alyvia, Brendon, Keegan and Blake; sister Nancy (Junior) Gardner; brother Jerry (Twila) Johnston; and brothers-in-law Paul Black and Regis Yuras.
Friends were received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 1 to 4 p.m., the hour of service, Monday, February 8, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Asa Walters officiating. Private interment at Greendale Cemetery, Masontown.
