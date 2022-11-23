Diane M. Rybik, of Greensboro, passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 21, 2022. She was born October 31, 1956, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Walter J. "Fudge" and Elizabeth "Betty" B. Nevedale Rybik.
Ms. Rybik was a 1974 graduate of Southeastern Greene School District.
Shortly after graduation she began working at Community Bank, where she continued to work for the past 48 years and was currently the assistant manager at the Greensboro office.
Ms. Rybik enjoyed watching any college football games on Saturdays and professional games on Sundays, especially the Steelers. She also loved shopping, traveling and most importantly spending time with her family; she was known as everyone's Aunt. Ms. Rybik was a member of Saint Matthias Parish.
Surviving are a sister, Donna R. King (Walter) of Bobtown; niece, Valerie A. Starkey (Jason) of York, S.C.; great-nephews, Hank and Hunter Starkey; godchild, Keith J. Dillow; as well as many other extended nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
Family and friends were welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 300 S. Vine Street, Carmichaels. There was no visitation on Thursday. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 25, in the funeral home, with the Rev. J. Francis Frazer officiating. Interment will follow in Point Marion Endowed Cemetery, Point Marion.
