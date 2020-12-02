Wind Ridge
Dixie Catherine Rohm, 85, of Wind Ridge, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Cameron Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Cameron, W.Va.
Born June 24, 1935, in Richhill Township, she was a daughter of the late Dorothy Grimm.
Dixie lived her entire life in Jacktown. She was a member of Harmony Presbyterian Church in Wind Ridge.
Dixie married Rex Rohm June 27, 1953, and they were happily married until his passing March 15, 2012.
She was a former member of the Richhill Township Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Dixie enjoyed raising flowers and taking care of her property.
She is survived by four children, Rickie Eugene Rohm of Wind Ridge, Richard (Kathy) Rohm of Dallas, W.Va., Greg Rohm of Cameron, W.Va., Kimberly Rohm of Wind Ridge; eight grandchildren, Randy (Heather) Rohm, Jason Rohm, Connie (Jake) Bloom, Brandon (Amber) Dorsey, Marlena (Joseph) Mlodzik, Samantha (Aaron) Kestner, Shanna (Leremy) Jasenec and Tara McCracken; 12 great-grandchildren; one half-sister, Becky (Deward) Hixenbaugh of Dover, Ohio.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Dillie Smalley; and one son, Donald Rohm.
Friends were received from 12 to 4 p.m. Monday, November 30, in KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone: 724-499-5181. A funeral service directly followed visitation, with Pastor Linda Shaw officiating. Burial will be held at Jacksonville Cemetery, Jacktown, at a later date.
View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.