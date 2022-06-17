On June 6, 2022, Dixie Ruth Loretta Rogers Christopher, 81, passed away peacefully, in her home, with her husband by her side. She was the third child of six born to the late Samuel and Lillian Leach Rogers.
Dixie graduated from Jefferson Morgan High School in 1959. On November 18, 1958, three days after turning 18 years old, she married her life partner, John B. Christopher, who survives. At the time of their marriage, John was unemployed and Dixie was a high school senior, so their marriage was kept a secret until she graduated from high school.
Dixie and John traveled extensively from 1960-1964 following pipeline construction jobs all over the US. Throughout her life, the pair traveled abroad, and cruised many turquoise waters.
From 1966 –1995, Dixie helped her husband successfully run the Chicken House and Iron Griddle restaurants. In 1996, Dixie and John built their retirement home on 70 acres of John’s birthplace in Carmichaels.
Dixie spent the remainder of her life enjoying sitting on her front porch, tending her beautiful flower gardens, baking, and watching her grandchildren grow up frolicking in the pool and ice skating on the pond. Dixie and John created a home where people felt loved and welcome.
Dixie spent her life in the shadows helping others shine. She was always ready to lend a helping hand or a sympathetic ear when needed. To those lucky enough to be touched by her gentle soul and warm heart, her selflessness will never be forgotten.
Left behind to cherish Dixie’s memory are her loving husband of 63 years, John B. Christopher of Carmichaels: a daughter, Mary Charlotte Christopher Ross and husband Jody of Waynesburg; granddaughter, Lily Ross and fiance Erik Stacey of Winchester, Ohio; grandson, Colin Ross of Waynesburg; sister, Bonny Lemley of St. Clairsville, Ohio; and brother, Thomas Rogers and wife Joyce of Laurinburg, N.C.; sister-in-law, Judy Rogers of Moundsville, W.Va.; and dozens of nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly.
Dixie was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Lillian Mae Christopher, who passed away September 19, 1984: three siblings, Nellie Haines, Sam Rogers and a brother at birth, Donald Raymond Rogers.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for the kind and loving care.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June10, in the Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, with the Rev. Dr. Donald P. Wilson officiating. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Pisgah, W.Va.
In lieu of flower,s the family suggests contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, in Dixie's honor.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behmfh.com.
