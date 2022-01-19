Rices Landing
Dolly Celli Dolansky, 79, of Rices Landing, went home to be with her Lord Friday, January 14, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
She was born December 10, 1942, in Rices Landing, a daughter of the late Tony and Margery Dowlin Celli.
Dolly was a Jefferson High School graduate and also graduated from business school.
She was a member of Greene Valley Presbyterian Church in Carmichaels.
Dolly worked as a bookkeeper, as well as an Avon Representative, for many years, but she most loved nurturing her family and being a homemaker and an excellent cook and baker. She loved all of her family very much, but especially loved her grandchildren immensely and thoroughly enjoyed spending every possible moment with them. She will forever be remembered for the loving care which she gave many others through her kindness and compassion.
On May 25, 1963, she married Bernard Dolansky, who died February 27, 2014.
Surviving are two children, Tammy Sue (Mark) Strube of Carlisle, Tony Scott Dolansky of Rices Landing; three grandchildren, Matthew (Susie) Strube, Stephanie Strube, Andrew Strube; a great-granddaughter, Sophia Strube; and a niece, Lisa Celli.
Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are a brother, William Celli; and a nephew, Anthony Joseph Celli.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the BEHM FUNERAL HOME, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.