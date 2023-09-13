Dolores Catherine Malik Sep 13, 2023 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dolores Catherine Malik, 95, of Carmichaels, died Thursday, September 7, 2023, in her home.She was born August 10, 1928, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late John Paul Garchar and Viola Dobies Garche.Dolores is survived by a daughter, Connie Malik (Abid Rahman) of Springfield, Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Robert Malik, who died in 1981.Dolores was a graduate of German Township High School Class of 1946 and worked as an office manager at the former Ridge Homes Sales at McClellandtown.She was a member of St. Hugh Church of Carmichaels and attended St. Francis Roman Catholic Church of Masontown. Dolores sang in the St. Hugh Choir, was a member of the Altar-Rosary Society, the Catholic Daughters of America, past secretary and past president of the Polish Heritage Society of Uniontown.Dolores's smile and generous way was a rare and beautiful gift shared by many.She turned simple moments into gifts of love.Family and friends were welcomed 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 10, in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home, Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels (724-966-5100), Paul M. Lesako owner / supervisor.A prayer service was at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 11, in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Hugh Roman Catholic Church, Carmichaels, with Father Jim Farnan as celebrant.Burial in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
