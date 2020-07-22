Carmichaels
Dolores E. Cox, 91, of Carmichaels, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in her home.
She was born February 24, 1929, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late James Russell Zollars and Mildred Barnhart Zollars.
Dolores was a homemaker and a member of First United Methodist Church of Carmichaels.
She enjoyed cooking, baking, taking bus trips, and going to the casino. She volunteered for the ACTS shop in Carmichaels. But she most enjoyed her grandchildren and attending their many activities.
On February 12, 1949, she married John E. Cox Sr., who died April 17, 1988.
Surviving are five children, John E. (Mary Anne) Cox Jr. of Carmichaels, Erwana (Mickey) Andrews of Carmichaels, Barry (Ann Marie) Cox of Camichaels, Terri (Jim) Smitley of Masontown and Kevin Cox of Carmichaels; six grandchildren, Nicole (Ryan) Grim, Jerod (Tracy) Andrews, Justin (Jamie) Andrews, Barry Cox II, Brian (Tina) Smitley and Geoffrey Smitley; nine great-grandchildren, Madelyn Grim, Caleb Grim, Mikayla Andrews, Colin Andrews, Brayden Andrews, Isabella Andrews, Amylia Andrews, Tallulah Andrews and Brian Michael Smitley II; three sisters, Donna Harrier of Detroit, Mich., Billie Zollars of Uniontown and Cheryl Wise of Dayton, Ohio; a special sister-in-law, Gayle Cox Pierre; a long-time companion, Tony Pierre.
Deceased, in addition to her husband, are a grandson, Spec. Gregory A. Cox; six sisters, Ivanore Foster, Wilma Deary, Patricia Mathason, Carol Zollars, Judy Adamson and Bonnie Cain; two brothers, James Zollars and Robert Zollars.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and her caregivers, Jackie, Rihanna, Leigh, Sara, Misty and Moriah.
Friends were received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 19, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 20, in BEHM FUNERAL HOME, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, with the Rev. Bruce Judy and Pastor David McElroy officiating. Interment followed in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.